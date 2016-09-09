Pictures are Kim Hillman, Kathy Bredenkoetter, Carolyn Florczyk, Carol Hodson, Christy Luster and Debbie Maneke.ALTON - Alton Little Theater opens the 83rd Season at the Showplace with an encore production of STEEL MAGNOLIAS by Robert Harling and directed by Diana Enloe.

Nine performances are scheduled between September 16th and 25th; Tickets are $17 (But Theater-lovers can still purchase Season Tickets through the last performance of STEEL MAGNOLIAS and save 30% off the door sale price!). Box office (462-3205) on Online: altonlittletheater.org.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Don't miss STEEL MAGNOLIAS - " There may be no other contemporary play that better epitomizes the bond of female friendship than Robert Harling's STEEL MAGNOLIAS". T

he Cast of STEEL MAGNOLIAS will be special guests at ALT's " Southern Charms Luncheon & Fashion Show" on Saturday, September 24th (11:30am - Tickets $25).

More like this:

Nov 8, 2024 - Live Music, A Salute To Veterans Headline Your Weekend Go-Guide

5 days ago - "All God's Children Shall Have Shoes" Nonprofit Receives $5,250 Donation

Oct 17, 2024 - On Friday In Granite City: Budzinski, Stuart, Meet With Steelworkers Union

Aug 1, 2024 - National Building Arts Center In Sauget's Executive Director Allen Takes New Role At West Virginia University

Oct 1, 2024 - Granite City Schools Receive $5,000 Donation for Hygiene Initiatives

 