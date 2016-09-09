ALTON - Alton Little Theater opens the 83rd Season at the Showplace with an encore production of STEEL MAGNOLIAS by Robert Harling and directed by Diana Enloe.

Nine performances are scheduled between September 16th and 25th; Tickets are $17 (But Theater-lovers can still purchase Season Tickets through the last performance of STEEL MAGNOLIAS and save 30% off the door sale price!). Box office (462-3205) on Online: altonlittletheater.org.

Article continues after sponsor message

Don't miss STEEL MAGNOLIAS - " There may be no other contemporary play that better epitomizes the bond of female friendship than Robert Harling's STEEL MAGNOLIAS". T

he Cast of STEEL MAGNOLIAS will be special guests at ALT's " Southern Charms Luncheon & Fashion Show" on Saturday, September 24th (11:30am - Tickets $25).

More like this: