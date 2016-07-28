ALTON - The Alton Little Theater launches the Extra EXTRA Entertainment Series for the 83rd Season at the Showplace with a one-night concert featuring the "History of Rock N' Roll" by Johnny Rogers.

The regional tour will stop by Alton for an exhilarating night of rockabilly, country and rock n' roll with tributes to Buddy Holly, Elvis, Richie Valens, Chuck Berry, Ray Charles, the Big Bopper, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and many others, on Friday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Hailing from Tennessee and Texas, Mr. Johnny Rogers is touring the Midwest this summer after many engagements in Branson, Mo. where he claimed the title of "Outstanding Male Entertainer" four years ago. His new tour promises more musicians, more costumes, more glamor and more fun. Rogers has performed with some of the biggest names in the business, both nationally and internationally. He is considered by many to be the best tribute artist in the world and is now branching out as an original songwriter.

Article continues after sponsor message

Music critics have said, "he has the simplicity of Buddy Holly, the soul of Hank Williams and the funk of Prince, and his stage presence echoes the king of rock n' roll and guitar licks blend the skills of Chet Atkins and Jimi Hendrix."

His powerhouse show was nominated twice for "Best Show" in Branson and will surely transport Riverbend residents to some favorite memories.

Tickets for the inaugural "Triple E" Series are $25 but every guest will receive a $2 coupon that can be redeemed off the cost of any other single admission to another concert during the 2016-2017 production schedule. Call the ALT Box Office at 618-462-3205 or go online to http://www.altonlittletheater.org for tickets.

More like this: