(A statement from Alton Little Theater Executive Director About An Internal Investigation)

ALTON — Alton Little Theater (ALT) is committed to maintaining a safe, inclusive, and respectful environment for all members of its community. Recently, the organization became aware of allegations of misconduct that occurred several years ago. From the onset of these allegations, ALT took immediate and decisive action to address these claims.

As part of our commitment to due process and fairness, an employee in question has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of a thorough and unbiased internal investigation. This step is a standard procedural measure and does not reflect any presumption of wrongdoing. The investigation, which will be conducted by an impartial team, aims to ensure that all claims are examined diligently and respectfully. Upon its conclusion, findings and recommendations will be reviewed by ALT’s Board of Directors for appropriate action.

For over 90 years, Alton Little Theater has been a cornerstone of our community, fostering creativity and inclusion. We take these allegations seriously and are committed to addressing them in a manner that reflects our values and our responsibility to our patrons, staff, and volunteers.

ALT understands the importance of trust and accountability within the arts community and is dedicated to ensuring that its policies and procedures continue to uphold these principles. As a part of this process, we will be reviewing and modifying our policies where necessary. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our community as we navigate this process. Updates will be provided as appropriate, while respecting the privacy and dignity of all individuals involved.



Eric Sykes

Executive Director, Alton Little Theater

