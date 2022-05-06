ALTON - Alton Little Theater is hosting a Volunteer Invite & Appreciation Party on May 22nd at 2 pm. All those who would like to get more involved in community theater are invited to attend. There is no charge for this event.

The Theater group is launching its 89th season and is seeking over 400 Volunteers who earn FREE Tickets while serving as ushers, set workers, backstage crews, costume help, and more.

Article continues after sponsor message

Comedian Michael Arthur will appear at the showplace on May 22nd and remind us of the joys of volunteering for a great organization. Light refreshments will be served and attendees will have the first chance to get the inside scoop on new shows and speak with directors and actors who will announce audition dates, explore all the volunteer functions available, and learn how easy it is to earn free tickets for mainstage shows!

The event is free, but please call 618-462-3205 to make a reservation to attend. The staff at Alton Little Theater would love to meet you!

More like this: