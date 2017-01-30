ALTON - Alton Little Theater is actively seeking young adults (both males and females) for several new plays being considered for upcoming productions in 2016-2017. We are looking to greatly increase our resource of talented newcomers and performers with previous experience. All of our auditions are open to the public and most often consist of cold readings from the script.

Please consider adding “Being in an ALT Play” to your bucket list.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

MAN OF LAMANCHA – MUSICAL
(PRODUCTION DATES MAY 12TH - 21ST)
AUDITIONS – FEBRUARY 25TH – 10AM & FEBRUARY 26TH – 2PM
Directed by Lee Cox

The script calls for roles for 16 men and 3 women; three principle roles- and all others play various and continuous roles throughout the poetic musical to be played intermission free.

Come prepared with a musical selection to show off your vocal range and with an intention to be part of a great ensemble with minimal dancing but enormous amounts of magical storytelling! 

More like this:

GCSD9 Schools Participate in Statewide Band Contest
Mar 18, 2025
Marquette Catholic High School To Present Freaky Friday
Mar 31, 2025
Alton Police Lieutenants Christner and Stinnett Honored for First Responder Wellness Initiatives
3 days ago
Blackburn College Announces Spring Performance Season: A Celebration Of Music And Theatre
Mar 3, 2025
Calhoun Elementary Principal Jean Heil's Passion for Music Enriches Student Learning
Dec 12, 2024

 