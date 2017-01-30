ALTON - Alton Little Theater is actively seeking young adults (both males and females) for several new plays being considered for upcoming productions in 2016-2017. We are looking to greatly increase our resource of talented newcomers and performers with previous experience. All of our auditions are open to the public and most often consist of cold readings from the script.

Please consider adding “Being in an ALT Play” to your bucket list.

MAN OF LAMANCHA – MUSICAL

(PRODUCTION DATES MAY 12TH - 21ST)

AUDITIONS – FEBRUARY 25TH – 10AM & FEBRUARY 26TH – 2PM

Directed by Lee Cox

The script calls for roles for 16 men and 3 women; three principle roles- and all others play various and continuous roles throughout the poetic musical to be played intermission free.

Come prepared with a musical selection to show off your vocal range and with an intention to be part of a great ensemble with minimal dancing but enormous amounts of magical storytelling!

