ALTON - Alton Little Theater took home some heavy accolades at The Theater Mask Awards, which was held on Friday, April 15th at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville.

ALT took home top honors for the December production of MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET with Best Actress nod going to Gail Drillinger and Best Direction, Best Small Ensemble and Best Comedy of the Season given to Lee Cox for the holiday-themed show written by Tom Dudzick.

ALT President, Kevin Frakes, was on hand to congratulate the cast and said, "Alton Little Theater has gone through some big changes and challenges the past six months, but it really feels like we're a family again!"

The Theater group received eleven nominations and four wins for three of last year's productions.

2016 will produce four comedies and one drama in the St. Louis-based competition that is an off-shoot of Arts for Life's Best Performance Awards.

