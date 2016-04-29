Alton Little Theater Announces their 2016-2017 Season Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Little Theater is proud to announce their 2016-2017 upcoming season. Season tickets for our 2016-2017 season are on sale now. Individual show tickets will go on sale May 1! Call the box office for more information TODAY at 618-462-3205 or visit our website at http://www.altonlittletheater.org/ Steel Magnolias | September 16-25, 2016 The celebrated Southern classic of family and friendship, this is the story of a group of strong and beautiful women who cluster around Truvy's Beauty Parlow in a small Louisiana parish. The story centers on Shelby, who moves fro wedding to childbirth to medical complications with a love of live and a willingness to face its possibilities bravely with support fro steely southern sisterhood. The Addams Family | October 28 - November 6, 2016

A wonderfully weird family dilemma comes to devilish delight when a family hosts a dinner to meet a daughter's "normal" boyfriend and his parents. It makes for a very fun evening at the castle when the ultimate princess of darkness falls in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family....or are they??? Come join the family. We'll leave the lights off for you! Driving Miss Daisy | December 2 -11, 2016

A Pulitzer Prize favorite of the friendship that develops over a 25-year period between Daisy Werthan, an elderly Jewish widow living in Atlanta, and Hoke Coleburn, the African-American chauffeur her son hires for her. Set during the years of the civil rights movement, the drama is hailed for its quiet, unsentimental examination of its elderly characters and for its balanced depiction of the changing political sensibilities in the south.

Nana's Naughty Knickers | January 27 - February 5, 2017

When Nana invites her granddaughter, Bridget, to live with her, mayhem ensues since Nana has been subsidizing her income with a lingerie business, catering to local ladies not yet ready to be "over the hill". Complications arise when Bridget brings hoe her cop boyfriend and the landlord gets wind of the shenanigans going on in Nana's rent-controlled apartment. the Senior Citizen's sexy sidelines will keep the audience in stitches...indeed, they may laugh themselves right out of their knickers! Don't Talk to the Actors | March 24 - April 2, 2017

The best laid plans go awry when the cast and crew of a Broadway-bound play resort to manipulation, diva-like behavior, and chaotic abandon to get what they want. Fledgling playwright Jerry Przpezniak and his fiancee are a couple of Buffalo greenhorns suddenly swept up in the whirlwind of New York's theater scene. Newly-claimed fame has never been so funny! Jerry's big dreams become the dilemmas that theatrical nightmares are made of! Man of La Mancha | May 12-21, 2017

One of the most beautiful story-telling musicals of all time. Miguel de Cervantes, aging and an utter failure as playwright, poet and tax collector, has been thrown into a dungeon in Seville to await trial by the inquisition for an offense against the church. There is is dragged before a kangaroo court of his fellow prisoners, who plan to confiscate his few possessions - including the uncompleted manuscript of a novel, Don Quixote. A timeless and inspirational tale for all those who have faith and believe that love and friendship can right the world. Once upon a Mattress is projected for Summer 2017, July 21-30...More music, more fun, more opportunities to introduce live theater to a new generation.