Alton Little Theater announces the 87th " Legendary" Season

Just as ALT is mounting the last big COMEDY of the 86th Season at the Showplace (HOLY LAUGHTER), the kick-off for the 87th "Legendary" Season will begin March 16th --with BIG Plans and BIG Savings for Season Ticket Holders!

And what makes it legendary? - well, there are NEW Shows, Musicals never seen in the Riverbend, a classic play destined for State competition, Comedies that will have you laughing more than you've ever laughed before, and a tearjerker of a movie adaptation.

"The 87th Season has it ALL" announces Kevin Frakes, Artistic Director for the Showplace!

AND Early bird pricing is just $78 for TWO Musicals and FOUR Plays --and the chance to purchase Advance Tickets for The Spectacular Summer Showcase of SHREK - The Broadway Musical!( July 24th thru August 2nd)

Check out the Website: altonlittletheater.org or call the Box office 462-3205 for more Information on the 87th Season ( and the last two productions in the 86th Season!)

Plans are now being discussed to re-ignite the Theater's dream to build a NEW Theater with greater Capacity and Production space, but in the meantime, ALT commits to bringing the very best to the loyal communities who have supported the Showplace for the past 87 years!

Theatrical Productions from July 2020 through July 2021 ---this is commitment to building the biggest and best Community Theater in the State of Illinois and the entire Region!

The Current Season Directors at ALT: Lee Cox, Gail Drillinger, Kevin Frakes and Brant McCance may add a surprise or two but did much advance planning so that the Theater could oversee the production of FOURTEEN

And for the 87th Season, Lee Cox, Executive Director will be directing a Complimentary Series of Bonus Shows and Concerts that comprise the Extra, EXTRA Entertainment Series --So that again, Riverbend residents have easy access to the BEST in new Entertainment for a fraction of the price for seats in St. Louis!.

Dawn Turlington will return to Alton for one day on August 15th to perform her " Linda Ronstadt Tribute", The Theater will host a Regional Talent Competition called "The Riverbend's Got Talent" on October 2nd and 3rd, THE RED PLAID SHIRT ( November 13, 14 and 15th , a Director's Showcase production gifted to ALT by Michael Wilmont right before his death, " SING IN THE NEW YEAR" a special Daytime Concert ( January 3rd, 2021) for those who wish to ring in the New Year WITHOUT Alcohol, ERMA BOMBESK: AT WIT'S END- a One Woman Hit Show starring Gail Drillinger appearing February 12th, 13th, and 14th ---and a Brand NEW Play by local Playwright Patrick Anderson called, SEX, DOGS AND THE FULL CATASTROPHE: A FARCE, Playing APRIL 8TH, 9TH, 10TH AND 11TH.

The Mainstage Season which runs September through May features the Comedy, UNNECESSARY FARCE a new show that marries the classics of a farce with a contemporary American plot ( September 11th thru20th)!, THE MIRACLE WORKER ( October 23rd thru November 1st), the family Drama immortalized on screen and stage (and being considered for state, regional and national competition), SISTER ACT ( December 11th thru 20th), the divine Musical featuring a Disco queen finding sisterhood in a convent, TERMS OF ENDEARMENT ( January 22nd thru 31st), the new Stage Adaptation of the beloved movie, THE FULL MONTY ( March 19th thru 28th) , the Musical based on the cult film and hit Broadway and Tony-nominated show --with the most highly anticipated closing number of ANY show! and KONG'S NIGHT OUT ( May 14th thru 23rd) a most original Comedy that pairs the background story of the 1933 Fay Wray film with a couple of zany romances!

SIX wonderful Shows with Affordable pricing and an ALT production team dedicated to bringing the Riverbend residents the BEST experience in Life Theater!