ALTON - Jeremiah Harvey has joined the Production Team at Alton Little Theater just in time to assist with the upcoming concerts in the Extra, EXTRA Entertainment Series.

With the help of over a dozen businesses in the area, ALT was able to purchase new state-of-the-art sound equipment and upgrade lights, microphones and staging possibilities. Jay (who returns to ALT with a technical theater degree) has been an integral part of upgrading all the technical capabilities at the Showplace and will be serving as production manager/technical director for all of the 83rd Season Productions and the Vocal and Dance concerts; he will also be directing ALT's Bonus February production of " Buying the Moose" - but for now, Jay is working with the "roadies" who stage shows for Dawn Day and Steve Davis.

Dawn Day will be bringing her regional tour and new band to perform a Karen Carpenter Tribute on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Steve Davis will be getting the mid-South revival Band back together to stage his powerhouse tribute to Elvis Presley the same weekend ( on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.). Concert Tickets are normally $25 (which is about one-third the cost of any concert series in St. Louis) AND ALT is offering a " Combo-Pak" during box office hours - both concerts can be purchased together for just $40 ( so sharing Tickets with family & Friends becomes much easier).

The Music and Visuals of the 70's will look so good. Both tours have wide-spread audience appeal and make for one great fun weekend. Dawn and Steve both have prior ties to ALT; Dawn's very talented son ( Dakota) appeared in TOM SAWYER (and won an Arts for Life Nomination for his performance as Huck Finn) and Steve who is a huge supporter of Community Theater) appeared in PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE. ALT's PR Director, Lee Cox, is thrilled that both artists contacted ALT and offered to stage Concerts to help the on-going fundraising efforts to build a new theater.

Ticket are available on-line: altonlittlehtheater.org and through the Box office 462-3205. Please contact Lee Cox (psychmkt@att.net) for additional interviews or information about the upcoming concerts........A Grand Holiday celebration & Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra will be taking place in December at the Showplace on Dec. 16 & 18.

