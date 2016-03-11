ALTON - Alton Little Theater is hosting a "Southern Charms Luncheon & Fashion Show" on Saturday, April 2nd at 11:30 a.m. in the Dorothy Colonius foyer.

The unique fundraising effort was conceived by Lee Cox, Director of Marketing & Development for the Theater, now kicking off its 83rd continuous season of entertainment.

Lee was inspired by Ted Swindley's Play, “A Southern Belle Primer or WHY Princess Margaret Will Never Be a Kappa" and her own early years in Louisiana. From there, she wrote an original script about some actual events that took place in Natchez, Miss. and enrolled her two favorite "belles” Debbie Maneke and Kayla Mack into donning some "scarlet" affectations and entertaining guests while they enjoy a scrumptious meal prepared by Ann Badesh of My Just Desserts fame.

Of course, "Rhett Butler" may be making an appearance while eight bodacious beauties model costumes from ALT's extensive (and newly catalogued) costume collection.

They'll be plenty of cake and strawberry-mint punch and sweet tea and laughter to usher in Spring in high style. Guests will even enjoy taking home their placemats, created with Southern humor and recipes.

Seating is limited to sixty lovely ladies or gentlemen.

Tickets are $22 for the event and may be purchased on-line: altonlittletheater.org or during ALT Box office hours (618-462-3205) or during the run of THE FOREIGNER.

April is ALT's big Fundraising month featuring the Theater's inaugural MASQUERADE BALL on April 9th but Cox wanted to offer several smaller events so that guests had multiple choices at varying prices - a " little charming entertainment for everyone."

Interviews and photo opportunities can be arranged through Lee Cox at 618-462-3205.

