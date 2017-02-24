ALTON - Alton Little Theater will present the touching Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, "Driving Miss Daisy" for nine performances beginning March 24th through April 2nd.

Director Emeritus, Diana Enloe, will take on the role of Daisy Werthan, an elderly Jewish widow living in Atlanta during some of the country's most tumultuous times; local vocalist, educator and sports "nut," Jared Hennings, takes on the role of Hoke Coleburn, the African American chauffeur who befriends the widow, and local technical and propmaster, Steven Harders, completes the triangle of characters as Daisy's long suffering son, Boolie.

Set during the years of the civil rights movement, the drama was hailed for its quiet, unsentimental examination of its elderly characters, and for its balanced depiction of gradually changing political sensibilities in the south. Playwright Alfred Urey not only won the Pulitzer Prize in 1988 but went on to win an Academy Award for his screenplay adaptation in 1989. The popular film starred Jessica Tandy and Morgan Freeman.

Gary Wilson, a new Season Director at ALT will be assisted by his wife, Donna Bryant Wilson, in producing the play for the Alton Little Theater. Robyn Couch will stage manage the production and Dave Caires will assist with the intricate sound needs of the show.

The play is presented without intermission but patrons will have the opportunity to take advantage of extra early-bird season ticket purchases of tickets for the 84th Season and save an additional $5 off the cost of each Ticket! ALT is expanding its box office hours, including office hours Monday through Friday and six selected Saturdays in March, April and May.

Evening performances March 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 3 and April 1 begin at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinees on March 26 and April 2 begin at 2 p.m. The ALT Showplace is located at 2450 N. Henry St. in Alton. Check out AltonLittleTheater.org for more details.

