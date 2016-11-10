ALTON - Alton Little Theater will present another comedy by the perennial favorite playwright Tom Dudzick when the showplace mounts Don't Talk to the Actors for nine performances, beginning Dec. 2 through Dec. 11.

The production was originally scheduled for the March 2017 time-slot in the 83rd season, but when royalty rights were pulled for Driving Miss Daisy due to a conflict with a professional company in St. Louis, the theater group petition to "swap" the order of shows. Driving Miss Daisy should be available in March.

Alton Little Theater's 1,000-plus ticket holders will only need to bring a December-date ticket to the production.

"No Worries" shall be the theme for the month of December, particularly when audiences will delight in the hilarity of the new comedy by Dudzick.

The production is directed by Diana Enloe and features Greg Conroy, Lee Cox, Carolyn Florczyk, Cheri Hawkins, Jim Lieber and Chris Lingel and deal with the best laid plans going ary when the cast and crew of a Broadway-bound play resort to manipulation, diva-like behavior and chaotic abandon to get what they want.

The play, autobiographical for Dudzick, features fledging playwright Jerry Przpeniak and his fiancé who are suddenly swept up in the whirlwind of New York's theater scene when Jerry's play is optioned for the big money, ego-driven world of Broadway. It is a young playwright's dream, but the crazy characters and dilemmas they encounter are the things theatrical nightmares are made of.

Alton Little Theater has produced four of Dudzick's plays since 2008 and the author has become well-acquainted and supportive of Alton Little Theater's efforts to showcase his work. Dudzick invited PR Director Lee Cox to read his semi-autobiographical play two years ago and she fell in love with the script and believed that ALT's audience would love seeing some of the "behind-the scenes shenanigans that go on in producing a play.

Director Encloe found the script, "witty, so true to life, and just good comedy."

Tickets are on sale at the ALT box office at (618) 462-3205 or online at http://www.altonlittletheater.org.

ALT will also be selling tickets for "Christmas with Ol' Blue Eyes: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra, A Man and His Music," which will take place Dec. 16 and 18 during the run of this production. Gift certificates and a special "mini-season ticket" will be available.

