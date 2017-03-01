ALTON — Alton Little Theater announces six shows for its 84th season.

Tickets will go on sale March 1, with early-bird savings in March. The season includes two musicals: new comedy musical “Bingo, The Musical” Sept. 8-17 and the classic tale of love, honor and chivalry “Camelot” May 11-20, 2018. In between are four comedies: “The 39 Steps” (a Hitchcock spoof a la Monty Python) Oct. 20-29, “A Nice Family Christmas” Dec. 1-10, “Who’s in Bed with the Butler?” (hailed as one of the best farces ever written) Feb. 9-18, 2018, and “Exit Laughing” (a comedy about the enduring strength of friendship) March 11-20, 2018.

Three tiers of pricing exist for tickets and expanded box office hours were created to help patrons have greater access to live operators. Ticket prices are $70 for a season ticket March 1 through April 2, $75 from April 3 through May 31, and $80 June 1 through Sept. 16. During the months of advance ticket purchases, buyers save 33 percent to 40 percent off door sales prices. Patrons can choose from nine performances of each production and season ticket holders face no upcharge for switching night of attendance, as long as seats are available. All tickets are available individually and as a season package on the website and through the box office line. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday, except for Thursday, when the hours are 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Six Saturdays will also have open box office hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25, April 8, April 22, April 29, May 6 and May 20. Audition information and announcement of the series will happen in the summer. March 1 also signals the first opportunity to purchase tickets for the production of “Beauty And The Beast” July 7-16. Eight performances will be produced of the Broadway Disney musical, with reduced ticket prices of $20 for adults and $10 for youths younger than 18.

The season ticket display in the Dorothy Colonius foyer will be open one hour before curtain times for “Driving Miss Daisy” (March 24 through April 2) and “Man of La Mancha” (May 12-21). The ticket chairman will also be available after both shows to distribute brochures and answer questions. The Prompter newsletter and brochure will be mailed out March 1 to current season ticket holders and the mailing list. To join the mailing list, call (618) 462-3205 (box office) or email info@altonlittletheater.org.

