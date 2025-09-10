Our Daily Show Interview! RBGA LeadHERship Seminar- SOLD OUT!

ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association is excited to host their annual LeadHERship Conference to empower local women.

On Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, community members will attend the sold-out conference at Enjoy Church in Alton. The half-day seminar will include presentations by Kalli Erwin, Lori Hopkins and Brittany McCrady. RBGA officers Debbie and Stefanie can’t wait to connect with business owners, entrepreneurs and leaders in the community.

“It’s about professional growth and personal,” Debbie explained. “We try to keep it to topics they can take back to their workplace and share with others who maybe didn’t get to come to the seminar. But it all kind of flows together.”

With 200 women slated to attend the conference, Debbie and Stefanie are “very happy” to see the event’s growth over the last 25 years. They hope that the speakers will resonate with attendees.

Kalli Erwin, owner of Just Right Organizing, will talk about “Decluttering for Clarity.” This will be followed by Lori Hopkins’s presentation, “Zap! Pow! WOW Your Clients/Team Now — Five Easy Steps to Instant Impact!” Hopkins owns Be Just Me Consulting. Brittany McCrady, clinical manager of outpatient services with Centerstone, will round out the day with “Shifting How We Think About Self-Care.”

Debbie and Stefanie shared that they are “very pleased to get those ladies.” In addition to the three main speakers, Brittany Raji Alberty, Heather Garrigus, Abigail Parker and Natalie Steinacher will lead additional presentations and activities throughout the afternoon.

This year, RBGA will present an empowerment award to one of the attendees. There were nine women who were nominated for this award, and RBGA is excited to honor all nine during the award ceremony. There will also be vendors set up throughout the day.

Stefanie noted that RBGA has been planning the 2025 LeadHERship Conference for the past year, and they are excited to see its results on Sept. 19. She hopes it’s a powerful experience for attendees.

“The main focus is finding those speakers that are the right fit, the right conversation that needs to be had. That’s the hardest part,” she explained. “This year, it just kind of flowed. It was amazing how it just seemed to come together. To see the numbers that we’re wanting to see, it’s just like, wow.”

For more information about the RiverBend Growth Association, including their upcoming events, visit their official website at GrowthAssociation.com or their official Facebook page.

