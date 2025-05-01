Our Daily Show! Mayor Goins & Director Parsons: Infrastructure in Alton

ALTON — Mike Parsons, director of public works for the City of Alton, and Alton Mayor David Goins recently appeared on C.J. Nasello's Our Daily Show! and outlined ongoing infrastructure projects and challenges facing the city, highlighting the critical role of funding and collaboration in addressing street repairs, flood mitigation, and community development.

Since 2021, the city has utilized American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to prioritize equipment purchases and street maintenance, with Parsons noting that “some big streets in Alton had been in bad shape for a while.” Early projects under Parsons focused on major thoroughfares such as Bloomer Drive and Union Street between Liberty and Central in Alton, where teams worked to repave as many streets as possible over the past three years.

Parsons emphasized the importance of communication between residents, alderpersons, and public works, explaining that “if you call an alderperson or public works, public works has a work order system” that tracks maintenance needs. He added that some projects, like repairs on Elm Street, come with high costs — “talking close to $100,000” — due to underlying infrastructure issues.

One notable advancement under Parsons’ leadership is the introduction of a remote-controlled lawn mower for maintaining the city’s bluffs and hills. Parsons described how he convinced Comptroller Debbie Dunlap and Mayor David Goins of the technology’s value, and said: “We did and saw wisdom and now use that a lot.”

Among the city’s significant infrastructure efforts is the Riverview Wall Project, which Parsons identified as one of Mayor Goins’ top priorities upon taking office. Parsons recalled the early criticism he faced but highlighted the collaboration with SMS Engineers and the comprehensive planning involved. “I was on a constant call with the mayor,” Parsons said, underscoring the project’s complexity in the beginning.

Over the past year, the city faced a mudslide near the Riverview Wall and a 100-foot sinkhole at Gordon Moore Park’s soccer field, prompting coordinated responses among public works, the fire department, and geotechnical experts from SMS GeoSpectral. Parsons noted that “it will continue to happen, some mudslides, but we are trying to mitigate it as much as we can,” while Mayor Goins assured that “the public will learn more about plans to take care of the sinkhole at Gordon Moore Park's soccer field shortly" in his administration as it heads into a second term.

Flood preparedness remains a priority. Parsons remarked, “You have to be ready just in case,” reflecting on the region’s terrain challenges and recent weather events.

Several street improvement projects are underway or planned, including Milton Road, State Street, and Fosterburg Road, with some work coordinated with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

Mayor Goins expressed enthusiasm about the city’s comprehensive plan, describing it as a 20-year blueprint developed with community engagement and collaboration with the Army Corps of Engineers. He emphasized the plan’s role in guiding zoning, attracting new businesses, and fostering long-term growth. He also pointed out on the Our Daily Show! that bringing a new business into Alton can sometimes take two to three years from talks to groundbreaking for a business.

Parsons, who has over 30 years of public works experience, acquired grant-writing skills with training and leveraged partnerships to support Alton’s infrastructure needs during his tenure. He credited teamwork and persistence for recent successes, including securing FEMA assistance and earning recognition for the Riverview Wall project.

As Alton navigates infrastructure challenges and growth opportunities, Parsons and Mayor Goins emphasize transparency, community involvement, and strategic planning as keys to the city’s future development.

