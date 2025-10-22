ALTON – Plans to repair six ramps at Hellrung Skate Park are on hold for now after Alton City Council members agreed to lay the item over until their next meeting.

Alderman Chris Bohn asked to lay over a resolution awarding a $34,100 bid for the skate park repairs to Stutz Excavating, Inc. at Wednesday’s meeting. Bohn said he recently received information about an organization which typically funds these types of projects, indicating a possible alternative funding option for the repairs.

Parks and Recreation Director Lyndsey Younger previously stated each of the six ramps at Hellrung Skate Park have gone an estimated 20 years without repairs and would be completely restored to their original condition. Bohn then suggested the Parks and Recreation Department take a more “proactive” approach to preventative maintenance going forward in an effort to reduce future repair costs.

More details about the proposed ramp repairs are available in this related story on Riverbender.com. The item is set to be reconsidered at the next Alton City Council meeting on Nov. 12, 2025.

