ALTON — The Alton Lady Redbirds delivered a commanding performance on Tuesday night, securing a decisive 69-24 victory over the Belleville West Lady Maroons in a game held at Alton High School.

From the outset, Alton set the tone, racing to a 22-3 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Redbirds maintained their momentum, extending the advantage to 40-10 by halftime.

In the third quarter, Alton increased its lead to 56-18, while the final quarter concluded with Alton outscoring Belleville West 13-5.

Talia Norman led the scoring for Alton with 12 points, supported by Kiyoko Proctor and Kaylea Lacey, who each contributed 11 points.

On the Belleville West side, Olivia Missey was the top scorer with 9 points.

