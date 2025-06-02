Our Daily Show Interview! Alton Knights of Columbus: Blood Drive This Wednesday and More!

ALTON - The Alton Knights of Columbus host six blood drives a year, including one this week.

From 1–5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, community members are invited to 1015 Milton Road in Alton to give blood. Richard Ruedin with the Knights of Columbus noted that the need for blood is urgent, especially as summer approaches and donation rates drop.

“Come out and give blood,” Ruedin said. “It’s really critical now during the summer period. The need for blood will be even more because everybody’s on vacation, traveling, and donations are really low at this time of year. So please come out and help your community.”

You can sign up online for a time slot to donate blood or simply walk in from 1–5 p.m. on Wednesday. Ruedin said they “really could use some walk-ins,” and he hopes many people come out.

As an organization, the Knights of Columbus try to organize up to six blood drives every year. The group recognizes the importance of donating blood and hopes this upcoming drive will positively impact the community.

“Each unit of blood will impact at least three other lives,” Ruedin added. “The blood supply in the Alton area and St. Louis area is really low, so we need your help.”

For more information about the Alton Knights of Columbus and their upcoming events, including the blood drive, visit their official website at AltonKC.org.

