ALTON - The Alton Knights will be sponsoring their 42nd annual memorial golf tournament at Woodlands Golf Course on Sunday, July 13th.

The format is a two-person scramble with check-in starting at 11:30 and a shotgun start at 1:00 pm.

The $90 entry fee includes golf, golf cart, soda, food, beer, prize money, skins, attendance prizes, and closest to the pin on every hole.

Please pre-register by calling Mark Droste at 618-660-9890

