ALTON - Every year the Alton Knights of Columbus contribute coats to Catholic Charities for distribution to kids in need throughout the winter season. This is part of a national ‘Coats for Kids’ program administered by the Knights of Columbus Supreme Council.

Once again, this year the Alton Knights delivered fifteen cases (15 dozen) of new winter coats to Alton Catholic Charities. Pictured with sample coats from the left is Knights of Columbus Community Director Mark Droste, Alton Council Financial Secretary Joel Buesteton, Catholic Charities Office Manager Maria Oelzen, and Alton Council Grand Knight Larry Kulp.

Since the ‘Coats for Kids’ launched by the Supreme Council in 2009, Knights have distributed more than one million coats in 49 U.S. states and all 10 Canadian provinces. Since 2017 Knights of Columbus councils have distributed over 100,000 coats annually and currently distribute around 200,000 coats every year.

