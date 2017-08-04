ALTON – The City of Alton is asking residents to complete an online survey about walking and bicycling in the community. The survey is available at http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AltonWalkBike through the end of September. This is the first step in a ten-month process to create a plan for the City’s pedestrian and bicycle routes, connections, and improvements.

The City of Alton contracted with HeartLands Conservancy to develop the plan, which will identify community goals for walking and biking, determine appropriate routes, prioritize infrastructure investments, and strengthen the City’s applications for state and federal funding.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to the survey, the process will include a Community Advisory Committee of residents and who will review and provide input into the plan as it develops. The City will also hold an open house meeting on September 19, 2017, from 5 – 7 pm at Lucian A. Harris Public Works Building, 2 Emmie Kaus Lane. Anyone is welcome to attend.

More like this: