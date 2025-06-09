TILTON - The Alton Post 126 junior navy American Legion baseball team lost their first two games of the season Saturday morning and afternoon, losing to the St. Joseph, Mo., Bandits under-16 team 5-3, and later lost to the host Danville Post 24 Gold team 12-2 at Tilton Ballpark in Tilton, outside of Danville.

The junior Legionnaires are now 5-2 on the season, and finish tournament play on Sunday afternoon.

In the first game against the Bandits, Alton scored a run in the top of the first, but St. Joseph scored all five of its runs in the second to go ahead 5-1. Post 126 scored twice in the top of the seventh, but could not finish the rally in the 5-3 loss.

Luke Clouser led the junior Legionnaires with two hits and an RBI, while both Donovan Ducey and Chase Collman each had a hit and RBI, and Jayce Steinkuehler had a hit. Tate Powell started on the mound, and was charged with the loss, working two innings, and allowing five unearned runs on four hits, walking two and striking out three, while Nolan Bowsher went for four innings, giving up no runs on three hits, walking none and fanning seven.

In the loss to Danville, Alton took the lead in the top of the first with two runs, then the Golds scored four runs in the home half of the first, then scored three more runs in the second, one each in the third and fourth, and three runs in the fifth to gain the 12-2 win, with the game terminated by the 10-run rule.

Both Clouser and Logan Sherman had a hit and RBI each for Alton, while Ducey also had a hit. Ducey was the starter for the junior Legionnaires, and was charged with the loss, working three innings, and giving up eight runs, four earned, on eight hits, walking two and striking out two, while Collman worked one inning, giving up an unearned run on three hits, walking none and striking out none, and Aiden Flavia pitched in the fifth, giving up three earned runs on four hits, walking one and fanning none.

The junior Legionnaires play at Jerseyville on Tuesday, host Smithton at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park on Wednesday, both games starting at 8 p.m., then play against Trenton June 17 at home in a 6 p.m. first pitch.

