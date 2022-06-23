EAST ST. LOUIS - The Alton American Legion Post 126 junior baseball team took advantage of 10 walks, needing only three hits to defeat East St. Louis 8-2 in a game played Wednesday night in East St. Louis.

Alton's pitching combined to hold East St. Louis to two runs on three hits while striking out 15 and allowing two walks in the game.

The junior Legionnaires scored three in the second, one in the third, and two in the fourth to take a 6-0 lead before East St. Louis countered with a run in the bottom of the fourth.

Alton posted a single run in the fifth, East St. Louis pushed across a single run in the sixth and Alton plated its final run in the top of the seventh to take their 8-2 win.

Dillan Cowan, Dillon Gerner, and Will Henkhaus all had a hit and RBI for the junior Legionnaires, while William Frasier, Jr. drove in three runs and Camden Siebert also drove home a run.

Eli Lawrence got the win on the mound for Alton, striking out five, while both Frasier and Nolan Parker fanned four batters each and Devon Barboza struck out two.

The junior Legionnaires, who had a game against Elsberry, Mo. canceled on Tuesday due to a league commitment by Elsberry, play at Valmeyer on Thursday in a 5:30 p.m. first pitch.

The Junior Legion then plays in a tournament at Breese this weekend, June 24-26, play at the Junior Piasa Southwestern High School Summer Team Monday at 5:30 p.m., meet the Bethalto B team at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park on June 29 at 5:30 p.m.

The Junior Legion concludes June with a game on June 30 at Trenton at Pete Schumacher Field in a 7 p.m. start.

