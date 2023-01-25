Region Snow Coverage

ALTON - These photos showcase a view of Alton on Wednesday morning after the snow.

Public School Stadium's turf was covered with snow, but most streets in Alton weren't snow-covered, just very wet and slushy.

Once out of their driveways, Alton residents shouldn't have any issues getting around the city and area on Wednesday. Between one to two inches of snow accumulated in Alton, but should melt soon.

Wood River Roads Clear

The Wood River Public Works Department, led by Director Steve Palen, is always on top of things during inclement conditions. Wood River streets were wet but with no problem with travel Wednesday morning.

