ALTON - The Alton Invitational Volleyball Tourney featured some solid competition throughout Friday and Saturday, with Missouri’s Fort Zumwalt North taking the championship.

Roxana finished second overall in the tourney, followed by Alton, Carrollton, Civic Memorial and Jersey.

Roxana volleyball coach Mike McKinney said he was pleased with the effort of his girls and thought the play throughout of all the teams was impressive.

“The teams in this tourney were very solid,” said McKinney of the Alton Tourney this past weekend. “Our goal was to be competitive and after we played so well in the beginning, we decided to try to win the whole thing.”

Alton volleyball coach Stacey Ferguson said, “Due to a couple injuries at prior to the tournament we had to make many adjustments. The girls were able in some ways to overcome the changes and play well. We struggled at moments. All Tournament players for Alton were Saddi Brands and Katie Mans.”

Friday:

Alton defeats Carrollton - 25-19; 25-10

CM defeats Jersey - 25-10; 25-7

Fort Zumwalt North defeats Carrollton - 25-12; 25-20

Roxana defeats Jersey - 25-19; 25-23

Fort Zumwalt North defeats Alton - 25-20; 25-18

Roxana defeats CM - 18-25; 25-19; 15-11

?Saturday:

Roxana defeats Alton - 26-24; 25-23

Fort Zumwalt North defeats CM - 25-22; 25-18

Roxana defeats Carrollton - 25-10; 25-15

Jersey defeats Alton - 23-25; 20-25; 15-10

Carrollton defeats CM - 25-10; 25-19

Fort Zumwalt North defeats Roxana - 25-21; 25-13

Carrollton defeats Jersey-25-23; 25-19

Fort Zumwalt defeats Jersey - 25-12; 25-8

Alton defeats CM - 24-26; 25-13; 15-12

Team finishes:

1st Place - Fort Zumwalt North

2nd Place - Roxana

3rd Place - Alton

4th Place - Carrollton

5th Place - CM

6th Place - Jersey

