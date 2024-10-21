ALTON — A collision involving two business trucks occurred at 9:43 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at the intersection of West Broadway and Piasa in Alton. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries resulting from the incident.

Both drivers involved in the crash received treatment at the scene from Alton firefighters and did not require transport to a medical facility.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Police Department is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Further details regarding the cause or any potential violations have not been released at this time.