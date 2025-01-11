ALTON — Alton, Illinois, has been named one of the "50 most charming small towns in America" by HGTV, a recognition that celebrates its unique blend of natural beauty, historical significance, and cultural heritage.

The announcement was made as part of a broader initiative by the home improvement network aimed at highlighting small towns across the United States.

Located at the confluence of Route 66 and the Great River Road, Alton is known for its striking limestone bluffs and is considered one of the premier locations in the country for viewing bald eagles.

HGTV noted several historical highlights of Alton, including its role in American history as the site of the last debate between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas, as well as Lincoln's only duel. The town also played a vital role in the Underground Railroad during the Civil War, contributing to its rich and complex narrative. Alton is the hometown of Robert Wadlow, known as the World's Tallest Man at 8 feet 11.1 inches tall,

HGTV also said: "Every January, the town kicks off the eagle-watching season with the Alton Audubon Eagle Ice Festival. Alton is reportedly one of the most haunted small towns in America; at least 10 spirits are said to inhabit the McPike Mansion.”

HGTV was impressed that Alton has a statue of both Wadlow and Davis, and the Lincoln-Douglas Square with other statues.

HGTV's selection criteria included factors such as local dining, shopping, historical relevance, family-friendly activities, and the town's natural landscape. Other towns recognized in the same list include Hannibal, Missouri, known for its vibrant shops and connection to author Mark Twain, among others across the Midwest.

The network described these towns as "hidden gems," emphasizing their importance in the fabric of American life. “Whether it’s the simplicity, the character, or the people, they are a quintessential part of American life,” HGTV concluded.

