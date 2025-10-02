ALTON - Alton Housing Authority properties are updating their security measures.

There have been renewed conversations around safety following 17-year-old Shabrya Hudson’s shooting death in July 2025 at Oakwood Estates. Alton Housing Authority (AHA) Executive Director Gregory Denton shared that AHA works closely with the Alton Police Department to monitor cameras and patrol the properties, and they will continue to collaborate with residents to promote safety.

“The Alton Housing Authority takes resident safety very seriously,” Denton said. “We have taken every measure to proactively protect our developments and make sure these neighborhoods are safe, stable places for our residents to call home.”

Denton noted that current security measures include camera systems in Oakwood Estates and Alton Acres. AHA plans to install cameras in Alton Manor in the coming months.

The existing camera systems have been upgraded within the last two years, and they are integrated with the Alton Police Department so officers can monitor the cameras.

Additionally, AHA has an active contract with the Alton Police Department so officers perform “supplemental patrols” of all AHA properties. They also have a direct liaison within the department.

“We pay for the overtime for officers to do dedicated patrols of our developments during key activity times to cut down on incidents,” Denton said. “We keep an open line of communication with APD, including monthly meetings with our liaison, Capt. [Kurtis] McCray, where he informs us of any incidents over the course of the month.

Denton added that AHA is working with Ameren to upgrade lighting. Over the summer, they petitioned Ameren to upgrade their lighting at Oakwood Estates to brighter LED lights. Ameren updated the 700 block of Oakwood, and AHA is currently waiting for Ameren to finish these upgrades.

As an organization, AHA makes a point to collaborate with residents on all issues, including safety concerns. Denton said they have had “several” resident meetings over the last few months.

Many residents raised concerns about the lighting on AHA properties. They also asked for new address signs, which will make it easier for emergency services to locate specific units. AHA has since installed new address signs on all properties.

Following Hudson’s death, a few community advocates have suggested adding fencing or gates around AHA properties to limit open access to the properties. Denton said the residents addressed this idea during their meetings and were not interested in pursuing it.

“During these meetings, we brought up the option to install gates and/or fencing around the property and our residents were not in favor,” he explained. “Most felt that cordoning off the development would further segregate them from the rest of the community and send the wrong message, as if the residents living there were somehow ‘dangerous’ when that is not the case. When we brought this to our Board of Commissioners, the majority of them felt the same way as our residents and were not in favor of gates or fencing.”

Denton added that AHA “puts time and resources into resident development.” They regularly host activities at their community centers in Oakwood Estates and Alton Acres. They also recently partnered with the SIU Office of Community Engagement to offer resident seminars.

As AHA continues to upgrade their security measures and increase their resident development opportunities, Denton hopes the Alton community will support them and their residents. For more information about Alton Housing Authority, visit their official website at AltonHousing.com.

