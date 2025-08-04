



ALTON — The James Killion Beautification & Enhancement Commission (JK-BEC), in partnership with nonprofit fiscal sponsor Be A Bridge, will host the Back-to-School Movie Night & Community Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at James Killion Park in Alton. The event aims to support local families by providing essential school supplies and resources while fostering community connections.

The celebration will begin at 7:30 p.m. with a keynote address by Dr. Marty K. Casey of the UnGUN Institute from 7:45 to 8 p.m., followed by a family-friendly movie screening at dusk. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and bug repellent for the outdoor event. Free food, drinks, and popcorn will be available while supplies last.

The event features a backpack and school supply giveaway sponsored by Be A Bridge NFP, AltonWorks, and Milton Food & Liquor. A hygiene station will offer essential care items and services. Children and families can participate in interactive games and activities, and a community resource fair will provide access to local services and organizations. DJ Matt Edwards will provide live entertainment throughout the evening.

Liberty Bank – A United Community Bank is the exclusive movie sponsor. Additional sponsors include Pennzoil and Friends for David Goins. Community partners such as SIU School of Dental Medicine, UnGUN Institute, and outreach organizations including Flock, Food is Love, and the Madison County Child Advocacy Center will also participate.

JK-BEC is dedicated to improving the quality of life in the Killion Park neighborhood and the greater Alton area through beautification, engagement, and empowerment.

Event chairperson Sheila Goins said community involvement, whether through donations, volunteering, or hosting a booth, helps ensure students start the school year with confidence and the necessary tools to succeed.

For more information, to donate, or to get involved, please contact event chairperson JKBEC : Sheila Goins @ sgoins@cityofaltonil.gov, JKBEC commissioners include: Alderwoman Rosetta Brown, Karyn Clanton, Jocelyn Harris, Cas Shepperd, Sheila Goins and Lee Barham.

