ALTON — The James Killion Beautification and Enhancement Committee, in partnership with Be A Bridge, will host a Back-to-School Movie Night and Community Celebration at Killion Park beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. The event aims to provide families in the Alton community with school supplies, resources, and a welcoming atmosphere ahead of the new school year.

Liberty Bank is the exclusive movie sponsor for the event at Killion Park, with additional support from Pennzoil and Friends for David Goins. Community partners including the SIU School of Dental Medicine, UnGUN Institute, and outreach organizations such as Flock, Food is Love, and the Madison County Child Advocacy Center will be present to offer services and engagement opportunities.

The celebration will open with a keynote address by Dr. Marty K. Casey of the UnGUN Institute from 7:45 to 8 p.m., followed by a family-friendly movie screening at dusk. DJ Matt Edwards will provide live entertainment throughout the evening.

Sheila Goins, one of the event organizers, encouraged attendees to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and bug repellent for the outdoor event. “Free food, drinks and popcorn will be available while supplies last,” she said.

The event will also include a backpack and school supply giveaway sponsored by Be A Bridge NFP, Alton Works, and Milton Food & Liquor, along with a hygiene station offering essential care items and services. Children and families can participate in interactive games and activities, and a community resource fair will connect attendees with local services and organizations.

JK-BEC remains focused on enhancing the quality of life in the Killion Park neighborhood and the greater Alton area through beautification, engagement, and empowerment, Goins said. She emphasized that the event supports students by providing them with tools and confidence to start the school year.

Goins added that the annual celebration is designed to uplift families and foster stronger community bonds while promoting a positive, family-friendly environment.

