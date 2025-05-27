ALTON — The City of Alton held its 158th Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 26, 2025, continuing a longstanding tradition to honor fallen veterans. Organized and sponsored by the East End Improvement Association, the parade drew significant community participation and took place along a route through Upper Alton.

The event began at 10 a.m. Monday, with parade participants assembling at Alton Middle School. The procession traveled up College Avenue to Washington Street, then down to Edwards Street, over to Main Street, back up College Avenue, and finally down Washington Street to the Upper Alton Cemetery.

Bill Varble, a Vietnam War ranger and local veteran, served as this year’s parade marshal.

Steve Schwartz, who helps oversee the parade, emphasized the significance of Memorial Day and the parade’s role in remembering those who have served. “Memorial Day is for the fallen. That’s the importance. Let’s not forget what this day and what this parade stand for.”

The Alton Optimists Club assisted with staging the parade, which featured a range of participants including the Rolling Nobles motorcycle group, the Alton High and Middle School Bands, state track and field stars from local schools, and several military vehicles.

Schwartz noted the parade’s history, which dates back to 1868 when it was established to honor soldiers who fought in the Civil War. He highlighted that Alton’s parade continued even during the COVID-19 Pandemic, albeit with fewer participants and a smaller audience, potentially making it the oldest consecutive Memorial Day parade in the United States.

Many families have maintained their traditional viewing spots along the parade route for years. Schwartz expressed appreciation for their ongoing support and the contributions of regular participants.

“There are some individuals that have been in this parade for as long as I can remember, and you just know they’re going to be there,” he said.

The East End Improvement Association has coordinated the parade for the past 15 years, taking over from the Upper Alton Business Association.

Schwartz was thankful for the favorable weather conditions this year, with temperatures remaining below 70 degrees, which contributed to the event’s success.

The parade’s route through Upper Alton and Pie Town also acknowledges the historical contributions of local women who baked pies for soldiers before they reported for duty, a tradition that remains a point of pride for the community.

