ALTON — The Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony at Alton National Cemetery on Monday, May 26, 2025, honored those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation through a series of musical performances, tributes, and reflections.

The event began with a percussion assembly by Alton High School students, followed by the Alton Fire Department Pipes and Drum’s rendition of "Scotland The Brave." The AHS AFJROTC Color Guard presented the colors, and Cary Pulaski performed the National Anthem.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Elijah Baird and sisters Charlotte and Celeste Phillbrook.

City of Alton Mayor David Goins delivered the invocation, emphasizing the importance of remembering the sacrifices made by service members. "As we gather here today at this National Cemetery, we come together to honor the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation," Goins said. "Though they are no longer with us in body, their memories remain etched in our memory and in our hearts."

Article continues after sponsor message

Robert Baird, a longtime organizer of the event, expressed gratitude to veterans in attendance and saluted those who served and sacrificed for America's freedoms. He highlighted the quality of the musical program, noting it as "one of the better collections of musicians at any event in Alton year in, year out."

Baird also emphasized the role of Alton High School students in leading the music, fulfilling a wish of his late father, Richard Baird, who founded the ceremony and died in April 2025. "One of Richard's proudest parts of the Sunset Ceremony was having Alton area youth participate," Robert Baird said.

Musical highlights included Chris Jarden’s rendition of "God Bless America," followed by Rhyann Reed’s performance of "America the Beautiful."

Jared Hennings, a local musician, performed "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," which Robert Baird described as a soulful interpretation "anyone throughout the country would treasure hearing."

Retired Staff Member Katie Rosenbeck paid tribute to Richard Baird, recognizing his founding role in the ceremony and underscoring the importance of service from both celebrated military heroes and everyday individuals who have contributed to their communities and country.

The ceremony concluded with "Echo Taps" performed by Chris Jarden, Charles Prager and Scott Waldrup, the retirement of colors by the AHS AFJROTC Color Guard, a Rifle Team Salute by the Alton VFW Post 1308, and a closing performance of "Amazing Grace" by Donnie Holliday and Dan Whiteside of the Alton Fire Department Pipes and Drum.

More like this: