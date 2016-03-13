ALTON - Alton High School recognized some of its premier student-athletes at the annual Winter Sports Banquet this week.

Alton Athletic Director Jeff Alderman said the banquet is always a nice night to honor Alton’s best.

“We have a lot to be proud of with all our winter sports teams,” he said. “It was a great night. We have great kids and it is good to recognize them.”

Alderman did the welcome for event, then Alton Athletic Association President Dr. Rhonda Green, made a presentation.

This was the rest of the night:

Teams of Distinction

Article continues after sponsor message

Jeff Woszczynski - Boys Bowling Team - State Qualifiers and Girls Bowling - SWC Champs and State Qualifier - Ashley Heistand

Eric Roberson - State Qualifiers - Connor Broyles and Alejandro Lopez

Eric Smith - Boys Basketball - Regional Champs

Presentation of Athletic Awards(1st Team All-SWC, Academic All-Conference and 4-year letter winners)……..Jeff Alderman Athletic Director and Joe Hook Assistant Athletic Director

Individual Awards by Room…………..……………………....Coaches

More like this: