EAST ST. LOUIS - Wren Crawford, a senior attending Alton High School was recently celebrated as the winner of the Judge Ora Polk Oratorical Contest. Crawford competed against three other contestants Willis Wright, Jr. (Belleville East High School), Isaac Rameriz (Cahokia High School) and Van O’Neal (Belleville West High School).

Crawford spoke from the oratorical theme, “The Preservation of Teaching Black History in The Classroom: A Charge We Must Keep.” Her powerful speech set the tone of why Black History must continue to be taught in the classroom. She received thunderous applause for her thought provoking oration. She received a $350.00 check for her winning and later during the program a surprise announcement was made that she will receive a $500 scholarship upon her completion of high school. In 2003 during the leadership of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity’s 14th Chapter President Reginald Riddle-Young, the Delta Epsilon Lambda Chapter spearheaded the Judge Ora Polk Oratorical Contest. The competition is named in honor of the late judge and was created to remember his namesake.

The contest encourages communication growth of students in the metropolitan area. Polk was an excellent orator and continuously encouraged youth to excel academically and professionally. He was appointed an Associate Judge of the St. Clair County Circuit Court in Belleville. He served as an Associate Judge until his retirement from the bench in 1975. He had previously served the East St. Louis District 189 as a teacher and later as principal of Dunbar Elementary School for 30 years. Crawford is the daughter of Whitney Campbell and Marlon Crawford.

At Alton High School she holds a 4.4 grade point average and serves as the Copy Editor of the Tatler Newspaper, a member of the Upward Bound Program and a Mu Alpha Theta -National Honor Society member.

In the Alton community, she is active with the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), Inc. Youth Section; Co- President, Upward Sports; Head Cheerleading Coach and Mayor David Goins Youth Committee; Youth Campaign Coordinator. She has been the recipient of numerous awards and recognition including: Athleadership Academy in Character Education (AACE) Leadership Award- Southern Illinois School Press Association (SISPA) Golden Dozen Award, American Scholastic Press Association: 2024 Scholastic Yearbook Award, College Board National African American Recognition Award, and Southern Illinois School Press Association (SISPA) Sports Copywriting: 1st Place - NCNW Jewels of Distinction Debutante Ball: 2nd Runner Up and Miss Congeniality. After high school, she plans to attend an Historically Black College University (HBCU) and pursue a degree in Political Science. She is a member of Bread of Life Fellowship Church in Godfrey.

