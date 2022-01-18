ALTON - Alton High School student Kaitlyn Zirkelbach has a special eye for photography. Rosetta Brown and the Alton Branch of the NAACP enlisted Kaitlyn to use her camera skills to document the Dr. Martin Luther King Motorcade and James Killion Park at Salu King Ceremony on Sunday.

Some of Kaitlyn's various pictures are displayed here. Rosie said she was very excited about Kaitlyn's photo work at the event.

"I was so happy she took the time out of her busy schedule to do this for us and she did an awesome job," Rosie said. "It is good to have the younger people involved. They have to carry on Dr. King's legacy.

"Kaitlyn was able to see the diversity in the crowd and hear the overall message we were trying to convey. I was so proud of her and I think she has a great future. Alton High School does an excellent job with their students in their journalism department and their Photography Club."

