ALTON - Alton's girls' tennis team has had a busy schedule over the past week. Here is a summary of that action. Redbirds Girls Tennis Coach Jesse Macias said his squad members have "great attitudes and energy. It is going to be a good season." Alton High defeated McCluer North 12-0 on Wednesday at Alton High. Alton is 3-5 and plays in the Bloomington purple Invite on Saturday. Singles winners 1 Nadja Kapetanovich 2 Jamie Postlewait 3 Addie Sandifer 4 Sophie Rose 5 Rileigh Dooley 6 Anna Larson Doubles 1 Eleanor Schuler/Devora Newquist 2 Chloe Plough/Lydia Taul 3 Lilly Schuler/Grace Massey 4 Lauren Massey/Scarlett Eades 5 Ellie Enos/Finley Haynes 6 Anna Brady/Jenna Fassler

Edwardsville 9, Alton 0 Singles Chloe Koons def Lilly Schuler (A) 6-1, 6-0 Katie Woods def Lydia Taul (A) 6-0, 6-2 Alyssa Wise def Anna Brady (A) 6-0, 6-1 Zoe Byron defeated Chloe Plough (A) 6-1, 6-0 Gabi Hill def Eleanor Schuler (A) 6-2, 6-2 Sophie Byron def Lauren Massey (A) 6-0, 6-0 Doubles Woods/Wise def Plough/Taul 8-0 Z. Byron/S. Byron def E. Schuler and L. Schuler 8-0 Chloe Koons/Gabi Hill def Anna Brady/Lauren Massey 8-0 Coach Macias said: "We have been playing good tennis but we ran into a better team today. The scores did not look pretty but some of our girls played their best tennis. When you come to Edwardsville you know that it's going to be a tough match, but our girls fought hard and kept grinding. The players are starting to figure out a few things and I am proud of the way they played. Conference matters more than anything else and we are 0-1, so we need to push ourselves and keep getting better every day." Alton Had A Big Day Of Tennis With Varsity and JV Saturday Alton High had a big day of tennis by varsity and junior varsity on Saturday. The Redbird varsity finished in sixth place out of sixteen teams in the Sacred Heart-Griffin Central Illinois invitational. The Alton High junior varsity finished tied for fifth in the Edwardsville High School Heather Bradshaw Invitational in the Futures 2 bracket. Greenville won the championship in Springfield with 33 points, followed by Effingham St. Anthony (30), Quincy Notre Dame (29), Sacred Heart-Griffin (26), Niles North (22), Alton (18) Chatham Glenwood (17), Maria-Forsythe (11) Bloomington Central Catholic (10), and Jacksonville (8) to round out the top 10. Senior Anna Brady paced the Redbirds with a fourth-place finish at number two singles. Sophomores Lauren Massey and Scarlett Eades matched Brady with a fourth-place finish. Sophomore Lillian Schuler finished seventh at number one singles, sister Eleanor Schuler finished fifth at number three singles, and Chloe Plough and Lydia Taul finished seventh at number one singles. Against Marquette, Alton split singles but won two out of three doubles matches to get the win. Singles winners for Alton were Nadja Kapetanovich, Jaimie Postlewait, and Anna Larson. In doubles, Postlewait teamed with Rileigh Dooley for a win, and Kapetanovich and Grace Massey also picked up a win. Coach Macias said: "What a fantastic day of tennis. We had some ups and downs all week, but I feel like everyone was playing their best today and we got some nice results. I'm really proud of both teams." Alton Romped Past Lutheran St. Charles Alton High defeated Lutheran St. Charles 11-1 at home on Thursday. Alton is 2-4 overall and plays in the Edwardsville Heather Bradshaw Invite on Friday and the Sacred Heart-Griffin Invite on Saturday. Lydia Taul, Anna Brady, Eleanor Schuler, Chloe Plough, and Lauren Massey were double winners for the Redbirds. Alton also picked up doubles wins from Ellie Enos and Finley Haynes, Nadja Kapatenovich and Jenna Fassler, Scarlett Eades and Devora Newquist, and Lily Schuler and Eleanor Schuler.