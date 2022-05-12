ALTON - Anna Kane of Alton High School is one of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Students Of the Month. She and Emma Barham of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month for April at a regular meeting of the Rotary Club at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Anna is currently a senior at Alton High School and soon to be a freshman at the University of Missouri, Columbia. She is the daughter of Bob and Elaine Kane. Anna is working hard to achieve her academic goal of Platinum Alpha at graduation with a current GPA of 4.53.

Article continues after sponsor message

She is consistently named on the High Honor Roll, and her academic awards include National Honor Society, the Silver Medallion Award, and Academic All-Conference. In addition, she earned her Redbird Varsity letter as a freshman and played tennis all four years, finishing her tennis career as the proud recipient of the Robert Logan Memorial Scholarship. Anna served as one of two Senior Captains on the tennis team and was named the Student-Athlete of the Month for November.

Anna has been fortunate to enjoy many of the extracurricular activities at Alton High School, and she most enjoyed sharing her school spirit as a leader of the Redbird Nest. She also helped to welcome new students to the campus, serving as a student ambassador for incoming freshmen. She contributes to her fellow students by volunteering as a math tutor for Mu Alpha Theta, a math honor society. In addition, Anna has been happy to join her friends in projects hosted by the Spanish Club and the Social Studies Club. Participating in various community volunteer opportunities, Anna found the SAK lunch program and the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign to be especially meaningful.?

Outside of school, Anna appreciated the opportunity to work in the community. As a 16-year-old, she earned her lifeguard certificate and worked at Raging Rivers Water Park in Grafton. Since then, she obtained a job at Decaro’s Restaurant in Alton, which she finds is a fun way to earn money and meet lots of people.

More like this: