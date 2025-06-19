ALTON — Alton High School baseball held its Annual Alumni Game this past Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the Alton field, marking the eighth edition of the event since its inception in 2017.

The game, organized by former player Joe Roderick of the class of 2005, was inspired by similar alumni football games at other schools.

Scott Harper, head baseball coach at Alton High, described the event as an opportunity for former players to reunite and celebrate their shared passion for baseball.

“It is a special event, a great chance to see some guys come back," he said. "Many of the players played for me. This year, we went as far back as the class of 1986 with a player."

Harper highlighted the camaraderie among participants and the social aspect of the game.

“There is great camaraderie, they are there for the social side, love baseball and otherwise wouldn’t be there,” he said. "Many of the returning players remain active in slow-pitch softball, and some have experience playing at the college or junior college level."

Harper also noted that the game often features “definitely talented players” and not too many walks and errors, for as long as some haven't played the game competitively.

The Alumni Game alternates between two teams: the Red team competes in Even-Numbered Years, and the Black team plays for an Odd-Numbered Years squad. Last year, the Black team won for the first time.

This year, the Even Years Red team defeated the Odd Numbered Years squad 15-1.

