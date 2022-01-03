SEE VIDEO:

Linda McCormick Concludes 42 Years as Owner of Cookie Factory

ALTON - Sarah Kinder grew up often eating lunch at the Cookie Factory where she became good friends with the owner Linda McCormick.

Linda and her husband, Mike, were also her customers at various restaurants around the city from Bluff City Grill to Gentelin's. When Sarah saw that Linda was retiring she approached her about taking over the business, and eventually Linda agreed to sell it to her.

Sarah is already certified and wanted a place to expand her home business and the Cookie Factory fit the bill.

“We plan to continue all the cookies and other items of the present Cookie Factory, but add some of my items from homemade cheesecake, homemade bread, pretzels, and more,” she said. “I am very excited about having the business.”

Linda said she believes Sarah will do an excellent job as the new Cookie Factory owner and feels she will leave the business in good hands.

“Sarah is buying herself a job,” Linda said. “She knows the buck stops with her with the business. She is well-known and well-liked around the Alton area, which will help her.”

