ALTON – Local authorities have charged residents of Alton and Highland in separate but similar cases of home repair fraud involving elderly victims.

Austin T. Frasier, 28, of Alton, was charged on Sept. 5, 2025 with one count each of aggravated home repair fraud and theft of property by deception from an elderly person (both Class 2 felonies), as well as a violation of the Illinois Roofing Industry Licensing Act (a Class A misdemeanor).

On March 1, 2025, Frasier allegedly entered into a fraudulent contract with an elderly victim to perform roof repairs on her Granite City home using new roofing materials. Frasier reportedly entered into the $8,259.26 contract knowing he had no intention of performing the work.

In addition to stealing over $8,200 from the elderly victim, Frasier also allegedly represented himself as a roofing contractor without being properly licensed as required under the Illinois Roofing Industry Licensing Act.

Frasier’s case was presented by the Granite City Police Department, and he was granted pretrial release from custody.

A Highland man was charged in a separate home repair fraud case filed on Sept. 3, 2025.

56-year-old Timothy P. Donley was charged with one count each of aggravated home repair fraud and theft (both Class 2 felonies), and a violation of the Roofing Industry Licensing Act (a Class A misdemeanor).

On April 13, 2025, Donley allegedly also entered into a fraudulent contract with a different elderly victim totaling $13,500. He reportedly promised the performance of a complete roof replacement with new roofing materials at the victim’s Wood River residence, which he reportedly had no intention of performing.

Donley was additionally accused of stealing $9,000 from the same victim, which amounts to approximately two-thirds of the amount outlined in the fraudulent contract. He also reportedly represented himself as a roofing contractor without being properly licensed, in violation of the Illinois Roofing Industry Licensing Act.

The Wood River Police Department presented the case against Donley, who was also ordered released from custody pending trial.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

