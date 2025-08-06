ALTON – The Alton Educational Foundation is pleased to announce that seven individuals will be inducted into the Alton High School Wall of Fame for 2025. This year’s induction class includes: Katie Ammann, Richard Baird, David Elson, David Goins, J. Richard (Dick) Miller, Steve Thompson and Karen Wilson. Baird and Miller are being posthumously inducted.

The recipients and their families will be honored on Thursday, August 7 at the Foundation’s “Partners in Education” Luncheon hosted at 11:30 a.m. in the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons.

The Alton High Wall of Fame recognizes excellence in a wide array of areas and individuals from any one or more of the following groups:

1) Graduates of Alton High School (must have graduated prior to 2015 for consideration as a Class of 2025 Inductee) AND/OR

2) Retired employees of the Alton School District AND/OR

3) Community members who have achieved excellence in their respective field and/or

community (can include, but not limited to, service fields such as business, the arts,

education, healthcare, military service, civil service, non-profit and others).

A call for nominations was shared in the spring. The nominations received were then carefully and considerately reviewed by a community-based panel with seven recipients then selected for the Induction Class of 2025.

Wall of Fame recipients will be celebrated at the August 7 luncheon, recognized at an Alton High School public event and enshrined with a plaque/photo on the Wall of Fame which located in the auditorium lobby at Alton High School.

Dr. Kristie Baumgartner, Alton Educational Foundation Director, shared her excitement for the program and the way in which it honors deserving individuals. “The Alton High Wall of Fame has already inducted so many remarkable individuals with outstanding

accomplishments. The recipients selected this year are just an incredible group who have given so much back to their communities. We are excited to honor each.”

The Wall of Fame started in 2009 and over forty deserving individuals have now been inducted in addition to the seven new recipients this year.

