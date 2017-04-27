Alton High to host tennis camp for middle school students May 15-17 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton High School will be hosting a middle school tennis clinic May 15-17 at the Alton High School tennis courts. The camp is open to any student in grades 5-8 and takes place from 6:15-7:30 each night. The focus of the camp will be stroke development, movement, singles and doubles strategy, and fun. The camp is for beginner, intermediate, and advanced players. Cost of the clinic is $25 per player. Article continues after sponsor message For additional information, contact Jesse Macias, Alton High School girl’s head tennis coach at jmacias@altonschools.org. A flyer can be found on altonschools.org. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending