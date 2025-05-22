ALTON – Beginning May 27, students will have the opportunity to study regional watersheds and ecosystems while also important conducting water tests as part of the new Alton High Summer Watershed Academy. The academy is offered free to students thanks to a grant and will be provided during summer school with bus transportation, lunch and all supplies provided.

Students will receive high school elective credit towards graduation for this unique opportunity that will have them exploring various watershed, river and wetland areas such as Deer Creek Watershed, Meramec River, Sugar Fork Watershed, Creve Coeur Creek, Mississippi River and the Watershed Nature Center. Students will also conduct vital water tests assessing for water quality, measuring temperature, pH turbidity, nitrates, phosphates and also checking for the presence of microorganisms and bacteria. Guest speakers from the field and visits to St. Louis bio testing labs will also highlight the program’s activities.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dan Pettus, Alton High Field Ecology Teacher, said the new academy is definitely designed for students that love outdoor adventures and have an interest in biology. “We are excited to provide the Summer Watershed Academy. Not only is it a great way for students to get a jump on science elective credit towards graduation, it also going to be a great opportunity to explore St. Louis area watersheds and wetlands while building on their knowledge in the field. Conducting water tests and then determining how to apply the data collected using real-world connections will be a significant opportunity for students.” Pettus added with a smile “we are also going to have a lot of fun in the process.”

The academy is free to students and funded through a grant received by the Alton Educational Foundation from the American Water Charitable Foundation which is a philanthropic organization established by American Water. The Foundation has invested over $20 million in funding since 2012 to organizations in communities served by American Water.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to invest in organizations and programs that focus on clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability and waterbased recreation,” said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation.

Interested students should contact their guidance counselor or Teacher Dan Pettus at Alton High for more information and to register.

More like this: