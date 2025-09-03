COLLINSVILLE — Alton High School’s tennis team defeated Collinsville 8-1 in a Southwestern Conference match Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025 in Collinsville. The Redbirds secured the victory by sweeping all doubles matches and winning five of six singles matches.

Alton Coach Jesse Macias highlighted the importance of the win at first doubles.

“Our win at one doubles was huge. Toby and Melissa had a great run last year. Toby is one of the best players in conference and Arlie and Grace just played a clean match. I’m really proud of them,” Macias said.

Double winners for Alton included Anna Larson, Lydia Schrumpf, McKenna Dondanville, and Genna Roark. Macias added that the team’s singles performance was particularly strong.

“We might have played better in singles than doubles. We made them play long points, we were serving and returning well. It’s nice to get a conference win.”

With the victory, Alton improves to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play. The Redbirds are scheduled to compete in the Heather Bradshaw Tournament and the Sacred Heart Griffin Central Illinois Invite this weekend.

