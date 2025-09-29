ALTON - Alton High School’s tennis team secured third place at the Francis Howell Duals tournament on Friday night, finishing with a 3-1 record. The Redbirds dominated pool play with 5-0 victories over Liberty and Hannibal before

falling 3-2 to Francis Howell North. In the third-place match, Alton edged Francis Howell Central 3-2.

Anna Larson led the team with an undefeated 4-0 performance, while McKenna Dondanville posted a 3-0 record. Teammates Arlie Hartmann, Grace Massey and Lydia Schrumpf each finished 3-1.

Alton coach Jesse Macias reflected on the day, saying, “We played four duals and it was a long day. But, everyone got a chance to play some singles and doubles and overall we played well.”

With the tournament behind them, Alton improves to 9-2 overall and is scheduled to play Granite City on the road Tuesday.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

