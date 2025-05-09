ALTON - Alton High School’s tennis team secured a 9-3 Alton City Championship victory over Marquette Catholic on Senior Night, Thursday, May 8, 2025, at Alton High, marking a significant win for the Redbirds.

Alton coach Jesse Macias reflected on the importance of the victory and said, “Throw out the records, please. We had some struggles this year, so it is nice to get a win for our seniors on senior night. Both teams were able to play a lot of kids and with it being the end of the year, a rainy season, and the city championship, it is just great more players involved.”

In doubles, senior Alex Tuetken and his brother Nick started the match strong with an 8-4 win over Hubert Allen and Ryan Joehl. Macias said, “Alex has been our go-to guy all year. He carries the team sometimes and we really rely on his leadership. They are playing fantastic doubles right now.”

Other doubles victories for Alton included seniors Jayden Beirman and David Reese defeating Oliver Stephenson and Adam Richards 8-4, Eric Humphrey and Carter Hanebutt winning 8-4 over Daniel Bennett and Logan Anderson, Nathan Hansen and Joe Ventimiglia edging out Chase Pruitt and Caden Ontis 9-8, Ali Sakar and Griffin Clark winning 8-1, and freshmen Daxter Dornes and Gus Alcaraz prevailing 8-3.

Article continues after sponsor message

In singles competition, Alton claimed wins at first, third, and sixth singles. Alex Tuetken defeated Hubert Allen 6-3, 7-5; Joe Ventimiglia overcame Oliver Stephenson 6-1, 2-6, 10-3; and Carter Hanebutt won 2-6, 6-1, 10-5 against Chase Pruitt. Marquette earned singles victories with Ryan Joehl defeating Nick Tuetken 6-3, 6-3; Adam Richards beating Beirman 6-3, 7-5; and Logan Anderson winning 6-0, 6-2 over Humphrey.

“All of our seniors got at least one win tonight, and I think it was great that Alex won his singles and doubles,” Macias said. “He is such a great kid and competitor. The parents put together a big party for our seniors and they came out playing hard tonight. The city championship is always special. We had a huge crowd and excellent tennis and sportsmanship. It was nice being able to watch my nephew, Hubert. I knew he and Alex would have a good match. It was really good tennis everywhere.”

Alton’s record stands at 4-9 as the team prepares for a modified Robert Logan doubles tournament Friday at Gordon Moore Park, where they will face Jacksonville, Belleville Althoff, and Hillsboro starting at 3:30 p.m.

Alton fell to Belleville East 9-0 in a match prior to the Thursday night event.

More like this: