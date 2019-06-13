SEE CHRIS RHODES PHOTO GALLERY:

ALTON – The Alton High School baseball program put on a three-day camp for young players at Redbird Field, where the younger players were taught the fundamentals of the various phases of the game, and help promote the sport in the Alton area.

Approximately 44 players in grades three through eight participated in the camp, which ran June 10-12, with Redbird head coach Scott Harper and some of the players acting as instructors, helping the campers with drills on hitting, pitching and fielding.

“It was a three-day basic skills camp, where we taught drills in the fundamentals,” Harper said. “For the incoming guys, it’s a summer PE class, so we had those guys helping out, and it works out good for everyone.”

The three days of the camp lasted from 9 a.m to 12 noon, as the campers went through the drills for the first two hours, then in the final hour of the day, played in old-fashioned choose-up sides games to apply what they were taught. It’s a camp that goes back quite a few years, and also serves a purpose to promote baseball in the Alton area.

“We do it to reach out to the community, and help promote the game,” Harper said. “It goes back to when myself and Mike Bellm (currently the Alton High principal) were coaching. We want to share our common interest in baseball, and help grow the game.”

The drills were designed to help improve the players’ fundamentals, and also to help make it fun as well. And in the final hour, the games were played, with campers divided up in the sides to show their skills.

“It’s fun, and we try to keep in fun,” Harper said. “We teach them the basic skills, and then, in the last hour, we divided the kids up, have them go out on the fields, and we played games.”

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

