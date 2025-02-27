PEORIA — Alton High School announced the recognition of several students in the 2025 Illinois Music Educators Association (ILMEA) All-State Festival held recently in Peoria.

The Alton High School Students honored were as follows:

Wesley LeBrun, percussion, All-State Honors Band

Nadja Kapetanovich, All-State Honors Choir

Norah Hardin, 1st violin, All-State Orchestra

Makayla Burns, 2nd violin, All-State Orchestra

Erick Humphrey, cello, All-State Orchestra

Maya Miller, cello, All-State Orchestra

Joseph Hicks, bass, All-State Honors Orchestra

Austin Koller, bass, All-State Honors Orchestra

Madalyn Schrumpf, Future Music Educators Seminar

The selection process began in October when over 12,000 students from more than 500 high schools across Illinois auditioned for placement in their regional district band, orchestra, or chorus festival held in November 2024. From this competitive pool, the top 1,000 students were selected for the All-State Music Festival.

Laura Plummer, Alton High orchestra director, expressed pride in the accomplishments of their student musicians, highlighting their dedication and talent in reaching this significant milestone.

