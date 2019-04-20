ALTON – Alton High School's soccer girls now have 10 wins on the season.

A pair of goals in the opening quarter-hour, along with more very airtight and stout defense, helped the Alton High girls soccer team to a 2-0 win over Hazelwood West in a match played Wednesday afternoon at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

The Redbirds improved to 10-6-0, and continue their homestand next week with back-to-back matches against Granite City on Monday and Breese Mater Dei Tuesday before playing at Columbia on Apr. 24. Kick-off times for the first two matches are set for 4:30 p.m., while the match at Columbia commences at 6:30 p.m.

The Redbirds were able to put pressure on the Wildcats’ defense and goalkeeper early on and did well to get the two early strikes.

“I thought we did a good job of getting on the board early, and putting pressure on their goalkeeper,” said Alton head coach Gwen Sabo. “We definitely still have some things we need to improve on, but overall, I’m happy with the team’s effort today.”

As in the Tuesday game against O’Fallon, Alton struck in the fourth minute, with Alaina Nasello playing a role in creating the goal. This time, it was Nasello’s corner kick that found Morgan Rauscher, who put it in the back of the net to give the Redbirds a 1-0 lead. Alton then doubled their lead after 13 minutes, coming when Rauscher fed Sydney Brunaugh with a pass, which Brunaugh safely tucked in the back of the net to give the Redbirds a 2-0 lead.

The defense came through the rest of the way, with Addison Miller only having to make two saves in recording Alton’s ninth clean sheet on the season.

