Eleanor Schuler of Alton High School and Juliana Barnerd of Marquette Catholic High School are the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club October Students of the Month. Eleanor is the daughter of Ryan and Diana Schuler, and is a senior at Alton High School. Her academic awards include The President’s Award, Junior Marshall at the 2022 graduation, High Honor Roll all four years, and Honor Roll at Lewis and Clark Community College. She is ranked #2 in her class with a 4.707 GPA.

Eleanor's extracurricular activities are varsity swimmer, her freshman and sophomore year, varsity tennis player in her junior and senior years, All-Conference and Academic All-Conference in tennis as a junior, and Co-Team Captain of the Alton High Tennis Team during her senior year.

She was elected junior class vice president and served as vice president of the student council. She is a member of the Alton High Math Team, Biology Club, French Club, Minority Excellence Club, Physics Club, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and Student Council. She is president of the French Club and serves as secretary of the National Honor Society in her senior year.

Eleanor's service to our community includes Bike MS and the Mississippi Earthtones Festival in 2022. She has been a math tutor in her junior and senior years and chemistry tutor in her senior year. She was a part of the Freshman to Senior Student Mentoring program at Alton High School, and developed the Four Leaf Clover Project where she collected over a hundred four leaf clovers, framed them, and distributed them to healthcare workers at Saint Anthony’s Hospital during the height of the COVID pandemic. With her experience, she developed a tennis mentorship program at McCluer North High School.

Eleanor plans to seek a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and obtain a Doctorate in Dental Medicine.

